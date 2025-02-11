Edmonton Elks sign 6 players on opening day of CFL free-agency

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks, as expected, were busy on the opening day of CFL free-agency, signing six players on Tuesday.

Canadian defensive back Royce Metchie agreed to a two-year deal with the Elks. Five other players signed one-year deals: Canadian receiver Kaion Julien-Grant, American defensive backs Manny Rugamba and Kobe Williams, Canadian offensive lineman Gregor MacKellar, and Canadian receiver Tyson Middlemost.

Metchie was a 3rd-round pick of the Calgary Stampeders in 2018, winning a Grey Cup in his rookie season. Metchie spent the previous three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts winning two Grey Cup titles. Metchie is known for being one of the better safeties in the CFL. Last season, he recorded 87 defensive tackles.

Julien-Grant spent the previous five seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, who drafted him in the second round of the 2019 CFL Draft.

Julien-Grant has played 61 games, making 53 starts and has recorded 1,656 yards and four touchdowns. He was a part of the Alouettes’ Grey Cup-winning team in 2023.

Rugamba was a 2023 Western Division All-Star for the B.C. Lions. He lined up at both defensive half-back and SAM linebacker. In 44 games with the Lions, Rugamba recorded 179 total tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Williams spent the last four seasons with the Stampeders and was one of their most consistent players in their secondary. He recorded 140 total tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one sack in 48 games.

MacKellar was a part of two Grey Cup championships with the Argos. He played 43 games making 23 starts at left and right guard in the last 3 seasons. He was a first round pick of the Argos in the 2022 CFL Draft.

Middlemost was drafted in the fourth round by the Stampeders in the 2020 CFL Draft. He’s been primarily used on special teams collecting 29 special teams tackles in 46 games played.