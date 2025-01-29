Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks release veteran kicker Boris Bede

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 29, 2025 1:35 pm
1 min read
Boris Bede greets some of the kids that he plays soccer with at an Edmonton Elks game in 2024. View image in full screen
Boris Bede greets some of the kids that he plays soccer with at an Edmonton Elks game in 2024. Global News
An off-season of change continues for the Edmonton Elks as the football club announced Tuesday that it had released veteran kicker Boris Bede.

Bede first signed with the Elks last February. The 35-year-old player kicked 25 field goals for the Elks on 32 attempts in 2024. He also was successful on 36 of 37 convert attempts.

The native of France has successfully kicked 83 per cent of the 330 field goal attempts in his 144 career CFL games. In 2022, he was a member of the Toronto Argonauts team that won a Grey Cup championship.

Earlier this month, the Elks released star punter Jake Julien to allow him to pursue opportunities in the NFL.

Some other big names on the Elks’ 2024 roster will also not be on the team in the upcoming season, including quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who was traded to the Montreal Alouettes in a deal that saw Edmonton acquire veteran QB Cody Fajardo.

In addition to changes made to the Elks’ roster this off-season, the club has also overhauled its coaching staff and executive leadership.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks name Mark Kilam as football team’s new head coach'
Edmonton Elks name Mark Kilam as football team’s new head coach
Mark Kilam was hired as the Elks’ new head coach last month, Ed Hervey was hired to serve a second stint as Edmonton’s general manager in November and Chris Morris was hired as the club’s president and chief executive officer in October.

The Elks missed the playoffs in 2024. The team has not qualified for the CFL’s post-season since 2019.

Click to play video: 'Tre Ford speaks at news conference after re-signing with the Elks'
Tre Ford speaks at news conference after re-signing with the Elks
