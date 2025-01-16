Edmonton Elks release prized punter Jake Julien so he can seek a spot in the NFL

Send this page to someone via email

Punter Jake Julien has been released by the Edmonton Elks so that he can pursue opportunities in the NFL, the football club announced Wednesday.

“The Elks organization thanks Jake for his two seasons in Green and Gold and wishes him the best in his NFL opportunities,” the CFL club said in a news release.

While the Elks missed the playoffs again in 2024, Julien was one of the bright spots on the team. The 26-year-old from Barrie, Ont., set a new CFL record for punting average with a 54-yard average last season and was named to the 2024 All-CFL team.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Julien delivered a memorable play at the end of the Elks’ season when he kicked a 54-yard punt through the end zone for a walk-off rouge in a 31-30 win over the Toronto Argonauts.

Julien was first drafted into the CFL by the Ottawa Redblacks when they selected him with the 31st overall pick in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

He has attempted to earn a spot in the NFL before. Julien joined the New England Patriots in training camp in 2022 but was later released.