Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Elks release prized punter Jake Julien so he can seek a spot in the NFL

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 10:54 am
1 min read
Edmonton Elks' Jake Julien kicks the ball to score a rouge in overtime to defeat the Toronto Argonauts during CFL football action in Edmonton, on Friday, October 25, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks' Jake Julien kicks the ball to score a rouge in overtime to defeat the Toronto Argonauts during CFL football action in Edmonton, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry Wong
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Punter Jake Julien has been released by the Edmonton Elks so that he can pursue opportunities in the NFL, the football club announced Wednesday.

“The Elks organization thanks Jake for his two seasons in Green and Gold and wishes him the best in his NFL opportunities,” the CFL club said in a news release.

While the Elks missed the playoffs again in 2024, Julien was one of the bright spots on the team. The 26-year-old from Barrie, Ont., set a new CFL record for punting average with a 54-yard average last season and was named to the 2024 All-CFL team.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Julien delivered a memorable play at the end of the Elks’ season when he kicked a 54-yard punt through the end zone for a walk-off rouge in a 31-30 win over the Toronto Argonauts.

Julien was first drafted into the CFL by the Ottawa Redblacks when they selected him with the 31st overall pick in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

He has attempted to earn a spot in the NFL before. Julien joined the New England Patriots in training camp in 2022 but was later released.

Click to play video: 'Young aspiring football players trained by Edmonton Elks players'
Young aspiring football players trained by Edmonton Elks players
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices