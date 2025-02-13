Menu

Manitoba teen to face charges in crash with school bus, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 13, 2025 1:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Element of danger’: Manitoba school division calls for more safe transportation options'
‘Element of danger’: Manitoba school division calls for more safe transportation options
RELATED: Seine River School Division says it's concerned about the safety of students who don't qualify for school bus service. – Oct 18, 2024
Charges are pending for a teen driver, Manitoba RCMP say, after a pickup truck collided with a school bus Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Pembina Valley detachment were called to the intersection of Road 66 West and Road 28 North in the RM of Lorne around 8:30 a.m., where they found the bus lying on its side in a ditch.

Police said all 14 students on board — ranging in age from kindergarten to Grade 11 — had safely exited the bus by the time emergency responders arrived and were all sent to hospital as a precaution due to minor injuries.

Some of the students were moved to hospital in Winnipeg for further assessment.

RCMP continue to investigate and said Highway Traffic Act charges are expected for a 17-year-old boy.

Click to play video: 'One person in hospital after school bus, car collide on Highway 59'
One person in hospital after school bus, car collide on Highway 59
