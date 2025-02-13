Manitoba teen to face charges in crash with school bus, RCMP say

See more sharing options

Charges are pending for a teen driver, Manitoba RCMP say, after a pickup truck collided with a school bus Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Pembina Valley detachment were called to the intersection of Road 66 West and Road 28 North in the RM of Lorne around 8:30 a.m., where they found the bus lying on its side in a ditch.

Police said all 14 students on board — ranging in age from kindergarten to Grade 11 — had safely exited the bus by the time emergency responders arrived and were all sent to hospital as a precaution due to minor injuries.

Some of the students were moved to hospital in Winnipeg for further assessment.

RCMP continue to investigate and said Highway Traffic Act charges are expected for a 17-year-old boy.