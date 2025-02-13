Housing, health care debated in 1st all-candidates meeting in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

A majority of Guelph’s Ontario election candidates were on hand for the first all-candidates meeting.

Affordable housing, a concern for residents, was among the topics discussed at the Italian Canadian Club on Tuesday.

Cameron Spence, a candidate for the NDP, said he is looking to own a home one day as well.

“I dream of having a house, but that dream might be 20 years down the road, maybe even more. I’ve got a six-year-old son who’s in school right now and it makes me very worried about not only affordability and housing, but education and health care,” Spence said.

Spence said the NDP has “some really great” policies to help with the affordability crisis, including a universal food program in schools. He said the party would build homes on every bit of provincial land that’s suitable and purchase units to turn into co-ops.

Spence also said health care remains an issue. He said a second hospital is needed in the Royal City.

Mike Schreiner, Green Party candidate and Guelph incumbent, was also in attendance. He said one of his top priorities if he’s re-elected is to secure funding for a new hospital.

“We have been able to secure Phase 1 approval for that but there’s a lot more work to do and I’ll be continuing to work with the community if I’m fortunate enough to be re-elected to bring that across the finish line,” Schreiner said.

Robert Coole, candidate for the Progressive Conservate party, was not in attendance.

To help address housing affordability, Schreiner added that the Greens’ first-time home buyers plan would reduce taxes and fees on starter homes under 2,000 square feet built within existing urban boundaries.

Although the parties traditionally have different views on the same issues, at this particular debate, they were in agreement on a few things, including all-day two-way transit between Kitchener and Cambridge with a stop in Guelph.

Voters will head to the polls on Feb. 27.