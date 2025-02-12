New school slated for southwest Winnipeg, education minister says

Send this page to someone via email

The province says it’s building a new kindergarten to Grade 8 school in southwest Winnipeg in order to accommodate the growing population in the Prairie Pointe neighbourhood.

Tracy Schmidt, Manitoba’s education and early childhood learning minister, announced the project — to be located on Castlebrook Drive and expected to house more than 600 students — Wednesday morning.

The school, which will offer both English and French programs, will also include 74 infant/preschool child care spaces.

“Waverley is a great community and more and more young families are choosing to make their home here,” Schmidt said.

“This new school will help us keep up as this community grows so we can keep class sizes small and make sure kids have a great school to go to in their neighbourhood.”

The minister said construction is anticipated to begin in early 2026, with the goal of opening the school’s doors in September 2027.

Pembina Trails School Division Supt. Shelley Amos said Wednesday that the division — which has seen 17 per cent student growth since 2019 — is grateful for the decision to build in the area.

“This investment will positively benefit our students and their families and foster a bright future for the community,” Amos said.

“It is important for Manitoba students to have the best possible learning environments and to be provided with the resources needed to get the most out of their education. Capital projects, such as a new school, strengthen communities and this new school in Prairie Pointe will increase the vitality of the community.”