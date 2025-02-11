Winnipeg Blue Bombers have an ‘active’ opening day of CFL free agency

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday ranked near the top of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers‘ most active free agent signing days in recent memory. They announced six signings on day one of CFL free agency, making it 10 veteran free agents that they’ve signed for the 2025 season.

The Blue Bombers’ biggest deal of the day was the signing of American running back/returner Peyton Logan to a two-year contract. The Bombers used four different returners last season and finished second-last in both punt return average and kick return average.

The five-foot-eight, 190-pound Logan gives them a primary weapon immediately. Over his three CFL seasons, he’s fourth in punt return average (12.8 yards) and seventh in kick return average (23.6 yards).

As well, Logan gives the Bombers a backup option at running back. He’s averaged 6.5 yards per carry in his career and he has had five games with more than 100 yards from scrimmage.

The Bombers also added receiver Reggie White. White played three seasons in Montreal. The 28-year-old had a total of 95 catches for 1,254 yards and eight touchdowns.

White’s CFL career has been limited by injuries. He tore three ligaments in his right knee in a game in October 2022 and he missed the entire 2023 season. The six-foot-one, 208-pound receiver then missed the first six games of last season with a rib injury. Upon his return, White caught 24 passes for 355 yards and four TDs in 12 games.

He’s played in the slot for his entire CFL career so he’ll hope to challenge Keric Wheatfall for a spot in the starting lineup.

Receiver Jerreth Sterns joins the blue and gold after two seasons in Saskatchewan. The 25-year-old American, who stands five feet nine inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, made 83 catches for 941 yards and three touchdowns.

Sterns was a slot receiver for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, with most of his targets coming on short and intermediate passes. He can provide depth behind Nic Demski and perhaps challenge for that fifth starting receiver spot.

Much of the Bombers’ work signing veteran players was done before free agency opened Tuesday. Defensive end James Vaughters, wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, linebacker Jonathan Jones and defensive back Dexter Lawson all signed in January after being released by their previous teams.

The Bombers announced three other signings on Tuesday. Receiver Gavin Cobb returns to Manitoba after two seasons with the Elks. Cobb (five feet nine inches tall, 170 pounds) played his final university season with the Manitoba Bisons. In two years in Edmonton, he caught 18 passes for 308 yards and two TDs. Cobb also had 20 punt returns and 20 kick returns.

Defensive end Brock Gowanlock signed a one-year deal and is also a product of the U of M. The Duncan, B.C., native won the Grey Cup with the Montreal Alouettes in 2023 before injuries limited him to just three games this past season.

Defensive back Josh Hagerty comes on board in Winnipeg after four seasons with Toronto and Edmonton. Hagerty (six feet three inches tall, 200 pounds) played 15 games for the Elks last season, making 10 special teams tackles. He joins Redha Kramdi, Jake Kelly and Nick Hallett as Canadian defensive backs on the Bombers roster.

The Bombers are expected to lose a number of players to Hamilton, with their former assistant GM Ted Goveia running the Tiger-Cats. The Ticats announced the first two on Tuesday — they’ve signed linebacker/defensive back Brian Cole and defensive tackle Miles Fox.