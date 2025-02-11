Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers kick off start of CFL free agency by signing two receivers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2025 12:44 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicked off the start of CFL free agency Tuesday by coming to terms with Canadian receiver Gavin Cobb on a one-year deal.

The move was announced 14 minutes into the free-agent period.

Cobb joins the Bombers after spending the last two seasons with Edmonton, recording 18 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns in 29 regular-season games.

Cobb also returned 20 punts for 211 yards and 20 kickoffs for 428 yards.

Shortly afterwards, Winnipeg agreed to terms with American receiver Jerreth Sterns on a one-year deal.

Sterns spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, recording 83 catches for 941 yards and three TDs over 23 regular-season contests.

Before the start of free agency, the Blue Bombers signed veteran Canadian long-snapper Mike Benson to a one-year extension. The ’25 campaign will be the five-foot-nine, 245-pound Winnipeg native’s fifth with the club and 12th in the CFL.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

