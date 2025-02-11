Winnipeg Blue Bombers kick off start of CFL free agency by signing two receivers

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicked off the start of CFL free agency Tuesday by coming to terms with Canadian receiver Gavin Cobb on a one-year deal.

The move was announced 14 minutes into the free-agent period.

Cobb joins the Bombers after spending the last two seasons with Edmonton, recording 18 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns in 29 regular-season games.

Cobb also returned 20 punts for 211 yards and 20 kickoffs for 428 yards.

Shortly afterwards, Winnipeg agreed to terms with American receiver Jerreth Sterns on a one-year deal.

Sterns spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, recording 83 catches for 941 yards and three TDs over 23 regular-season contests.

Before the start of free agency, the Blue Bombers signed veteran Canadian long-snapper Mike Benson to a one-year extension. The ’25 campaign will be the five-foot-nine, 245-pound Winnipeg native’s fifth with the club and 12th in the CFL.

