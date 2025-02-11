Bombers re-sign local long-snapper Mike Benson

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are bringing back another member of their last Grey Cup championship squad — and this one has deep roots in the city.

The club announced Tuesday that veteran long-snapper Mike Benson has agreed to a one-year contract.

Benson, 37, was born in Winnipeg. He attended St. Paul’s High School and played for the Winnipeg Rifles of the Canadian Junior Football League. This upcoming season will be his fifth in blue and gold, after stints in Edmonton, B.C., and Ottawa. He was also signed to the Montreal Alouettes but never suited up for the team because of the pandemic-cancelled 2020 season.