Crime

Shots fired at Penticton home for 2nd time in under a month

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2025 8:05 pm
An RCMP vehicle is seen in Penticton in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle is seen in Penticton in this undated file photo. Global News
RCMP in British Columbia say shots have been fired at “a known problem property” located in the Okanagan for the second time in less than a month.

Police in Penticton say no one was hurt in the latest shooting that happened Monday morning at the home on Winnipeg Street.

Detachment commander Supt. Beth McAndie says in a statement that police are “deeply” concerned about the shootings and the “brazen disregard for public safety.”

RCMP close off section of downtown Penticton after shooting

No suspects have been identified, and police believe the shooting was targeted.

Investigators say they need the public’s assistance, and ask that people who may have witnessed the shooting or have other information to come forward.

Police say they are sending the address of the home to the city’s new safety property standards compliance team, an enforcement group that is mandated to enhance the health and safety of the community.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

