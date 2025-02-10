Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Service dogs in training attend Edmonton Symphony Orchestra rehearsal 

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted February 10, 2025 8:25 pm
1 min read
Service dogs-in-training attend Edmonton Symphony Orchestra rehearsal
The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra welcomed a special crowd to its rehearsal. As Kabi Moulitharan reports, it was a training exercise for a group of service animals at Dogs with Wings and Aspen Service Dogs.
The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra welcomed a special crowd that helps serve the community but the attendees were not necessarily at the Winspear Centre for entertainment.

On Monday, the orchestra was rehearsing in front of nearly a dozen service dogs in training and their handlers from Dogs with Wings and Aspen Service Dogs.

Th field trip for the canines in the middle of their training was meant to get them accustomed to loud and unexpected sights and sounds and practice adapting to unique environments.

“We’re really looking for that ability to settle,” said Piera Angotti, director of canine operations with Dog with Wings.

“Are they able to be in this loud environment with other dogs and other people?

“Are they able to just rest and relax? Or are they on high alert the whole time?”

  • Nearly a dozen service dogs in training from Dogs with Wings and Aspen Service Dogs attend an Edmonton Symphony Orchestra rehearsal on Monday, February 10, 2025.

The partnership is not only beneficial to the trainees, but for the Winspear Centre, too — hoping to grow their audience to include more people with accessibility needs.

“We’re always striving to keep our safes accessible as possible and this is a fantastic opportunity and an example of that commitment,” Winspear Centre and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra media coordinator Konstantine Kurelias said.

“Accessibility goes beyond infrastructure and this is a great example of that,” he added.

Watch the video at the top to learn the full story.

