Service dogs in training attend Edmonton Symphony Orchestra rehearsal 

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra welcomed a special crowd that helps serve the community but the attendees were not necessarily at the Winspear Centre for entertainment.

On Monday, the orchestra was rehearsing in front of nearly a dozen service dogs in training and their handlers from Dogs with Wings and Aspen Service Dogs.

Th field trip for the canines in the middle of their training was meant to get them accustomed to loud and unexpected sights and sounds and practice adapting to unique environments.

“We’re really looking for that ability to settle,” said Piera Angotti, director of canine operations with Dog with Wings.

“Are they able to be in this loud environment with other dogs and other people?

"Are they able to just rest and relax? Or are they on high alert the whole time?"

The partnership is not only beneficial to the trainees, but for the Winspear Centre, too — hoping to grow their audience to include more people with accessibility needs.

“We’re always striving to keep our safes accessible as possible and this is a fantastic opportunity and an example of that commitment,” Winspear Centre and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra media coordinator Konstantine Kurelias said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Accessibility goes beyond infrastructure and this is a great example of that,” he added.

