Canada

Fire at TTC yard doubles subway wait times for Monday commuters

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 10, 2025 6:27 pm
1 min read
TTC unveils 2025 budget
WATCH: TTC unveils 2025 budget – Jan 7, 2025
A fire at a Toronto subway maintenance yard stopped the transit agency from rolling extra trains onto its network ahead of rush hour, the TTC says.

In a social media post on Monday afternoon, the TTC said a 2 p.m. electrical fire at its Wilson Yard had interrupted its commuter operations.

The incident stopped the agency from getting an extra 17 trains into service for the afternoon rush for Line 1: Yonge-University. That meant passengers waited twice as long as usual.

“Barring any other disruptions, we estimate waits of up to six minutes instead of the usual three minutes,” the TTC said in a post on X.

“Although Monday is a lighter travel day, we are deploying extra staff to monitor and manage potential crowding at the busy interchange stations.”

The TTC generally runs 55 trains in the afternoon rush on Line 1 but could only muster around 38 on Monday.

Power was cut at the Wilson Yard after the electrical fire.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

