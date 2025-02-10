Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Calgary strip mall fire under investigation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 10, 2025 1:58 pm
1 min read
The Calgary fire department is making a public plea for any information about a fire that caused serious damage to a strip mall in northeast Calgary early Monday morning. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department is making a public plea for any information about a fire that caused serious damage to a strip mall in northeast Calgary early Monday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Calgary’s fire department is making a public plea for information on a fire that caused significant damage to a northeast strip mall early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the strip mall along Rundlehorn Drive, just off 50th street N.E., around 5:30 a.m.

A Calgary firefighter removes a price of burning material from a strip mall on Rundlehorn Drive, near 50th street N.E. early Monday morning. View image in full screen
A Calgary firefighter removes a piece of burning material from a strip mall on Rundlehorn Drive, near 50th street N.E. early Monday morning. Global News

When they arrived, flames were coming out of the front window of a dry cleaning business.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson with the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said it took about 20 minutes for firefighters to knock it down.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There were no injuries, but the blaze caused extensive damage to a dry cleaning business and smoke damage to the businesses on either side of it, where the fire is believed to have started.

There’s no word yet on a cause, but a CFD hazmat team has been called in to help with the investigation.

The Calgary fire department is making a public plea for information about a fire in a strip mall in northeast Calgary early Monday morning. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department is making a public plea for information about a fire in a strip mall in northeast Calgary early Monday morning. Global News

CFD is also asking members of the public who have photos, video or other information about the fire, particularly before firefighters arrived on scene, to contact them at piofire@calgary.ca.

 

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices