Calgary strip mall fire under investigation

The Calgary’s fire department is making a public plea for information on a fire that caused significant damage to a northeast strip mall early Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the strip mall along Rundlehorn Drive, just off 50th street N.E., around 5:30 a.m.
When they arrived, flames were coming out of the front window of a dry cleaning business.
A spokesperson with the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said it took about 20 minutes for firefighters to knock it down.
There were no injuries, but the blaze caused extensive damage to a dry cleaning business and smoke damage to the businesses on either side of it, where the fire is believed to have started.
There’s no word yet on a cause, but a CFD hazmat team has been called in to help with the investigation.
CFD is also asking members of the public who have photos, video or other information about the fire, particularly before firefighters arrived on scene, to contact them at piofire@calgary.ca.
