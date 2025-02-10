Saskatchewan casinos being used in online ad scam

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is warning people across the province of fake casino ads on social media.

“If you see a Facebook or other social media ad for an online version of Dakota Dunes Casino, Casino Regina, or any other land-based casino in Saskatchewan, don’t click on it,” the province said in a release.

The ads show a new online option for the casinos and are generally used to steal credit card information.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“None of the land-based casinos in Saskatchewan have a legitimate online version, and people who see these types of ads on their social media channels are strongly advised not to click on them,” Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) vice- president of Gaming Steve Tunison said in the release.

“Saskatchewan people who wish to gamble online can do so safely and securely on PlayNow.com, which is the only legal online gaming platform in our province.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you spot one of the fake ads, you can report it to the social media platform you viewed it on.

“Scam ads are an ongoing issue for land-based casinos across North America, including Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw and casinos operated by the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA),” Tunison said.

“The scammers illegally use the logos, images, and branding of these casinos, stolen from the casinos’ websites, to create the fake ads.”