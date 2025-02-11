Top money-saving products you need

Send this page to someone via email

Looking to save money while enjoying top-quality products at home? From espresso machines that rival your favourite café to at-home gym equipment that replaces pricey memberships, we’ve rounded up the best money-saving products you need to make everyday life easier and more affordable. Read on to start making wallet-friendly choices!

Neretva Espresso Machine Those Starbucks trips really add up. Investing in an expresso maker will give you unlimited cafe-worthy cups of goodness for years to come – all while saving money and reducing waste. Cheers to that! $159.99 on Amazon

Professional Eyebrow Lamination with Keratin Kit This is a must-have for those who do high maintenance to stay low maintenance! Wake up with flawless, feathery brows using this keratin-infused at-home lamination kit. Save hundreds on salon visits and achieve flawless, feathery brows. $39.99 on Amazon

Thermal Brush Heated Round Brush Skip salon visits with this heated round brush that will give you the perfect blow out every time. This one tool can give you multiple styles. Create soft curls, sleek tresses, or bouncy volume with this easy-to-use curling brush—perfect for every hair type and travel-friendly too. $39.99 on Amazon

36 PCS Gel Nail Polish Kit with UV Light A new hobby that saves you time and money? Yes, please! Skip the salon and get flawless, long-lasting nails at home with this gel nail polish kit. With 32 stunning colors, you’ll never run out of ways to switch up your style. $53.28 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Walking Treadmill Pad for Home Why pay for pricey gym memberships when you can work out anytime at home? With a quiet yet powerful motor, space-saving design, and smart tracking features, this walking pad makes staying active at home easier than ever. $289.99 on Amazon

5 in 1 Foldable Stationary Bike Small space? No problem! With a folding design and transport wheels, this compact bike is easy to store and move, making it perfect for any home gym setup. $149.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Saje Natural Wool Dryer Balls & Laundry Blend Extend the life of your clothes with Saje’s natural wool dryer balls, designed to soften your clothes and reduce drying time. Add a drop of their refreshing Laundry Blend for a fresh, chemical-free scent that will have your clothes smelling as good as they feel. $25 at Saje

Renpure Coconut & Vitamin E Shampoo & Conditioner Set Save on other haircare products by using this holy grail set from Renpure. This shampoo and conditioner duo will hydrate and nourish your hair with plant-based goodness for a clean, smooth look. Beautiful hair, guilt-free! With 95% plant-based ingredients and recyclable packaging, you can treat your hair and the planet with the care they deserve. $20.03 on Amazon

Finance Planner Master your money like a pro. With articles from Kalpana Fitzpatrick, a yearly review, and plenty of space to track savings, debt, and special occasion budgets, this planner sets you up for financial success. Plan, track, and reflect with 12 monthly budget pages, savings reviews, and goal-setting tools to keep your finances on track. $54.00 at Papier

