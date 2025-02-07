Arrest made in Winnipeg’s first homicide of 2025

See more sharing options

A woman is in custody after an argument turned fatal over the weekend.

Police say on the morning of February 2, 34-year-old Justin Boulanger and the suspect were together at an apartment on Blake Street.

A verbal argument started and the accused allegedly shot Boulanger with an improvised gun.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Officers went to the 43-year-old suspect’s home Thursday and arrested her for the killing, and three other warrants in her name.