Crime

Arrest made in Winnipeg’s first homicide of 2025

By Sam Brownell Global News
Posted February 7, 2025 8:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Arrest made in Blake Street homicide'
Arrest made in Blake Street homicide
An arrest has been made in Winnipeg's first homicide of 2025 on Blake Street.
A woman is in custody after an argument turned fatal over the weekend.

Police say on the morning of February 2, 34-year-old Justin Boulanger and the suspect were together at an apartment on Blake Street.

A verbal argument started and the accused allegedly shot Boulanger with an improvised gun.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Officers went to the 43-year-old suspect’s home Thursday and arrested her for the killing, and three other warrants in her name.

