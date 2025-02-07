Alberta private surgical provider denies allegations of sweetheart deals

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta surgical company named in allegations that government officials interfered to offer up sweetheart deals for private clinics is calling the claims false.

The Alberta Surgical Group says it is “deeply shocked and dismayed” by the allegations and that it aims to provide efficient and cost-effective surgical services.

This follows a letter obtained by The Globe and Mail from the former head of Alberta Health Services, who alleges she was pressured to sign off on a proposed contract with the company despite “significantly increased costs.”

The Alberta Surgical Group’s 21,000 sq. ft. doctor-driven private practice has been conducting publicly funded orthopedic surgeries in south Edmonton since 2022.

1:48 New orthopedic centre in Edmonton to relieve surgical wait times

The letter by ousted AHS CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos, according to The Globe and Mail report, details allegations of corruption, arm-twisting and conflicts of interests reaching the highest levels of Premier Danielle Smith’s government.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s independent auditor general is already looking into how the health ministry and Alberta Health Services approve contracts, including for chartered surgical facilities.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alberta Health Services is declining to answer questions while the probe is underway but says it has halted the awarding of contracts between the parties involved.

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has called for Premier Danielle Smith, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and her deputy minister to resign while investigators get to the bottom of the scandal.

MacEwan University political science professor Chaldeans Mensah said the buck stops with the top boss and that means Smith needs to respond to the situation — albeit, carefully, given the ongoing investigations.

“This situation here requires a response from the government,” Mensah said on Friday.

“Recognising that there’s investigations going on by the Auditor General and other parties, but also lay out a foundation for the future that these kind of practices will not be countenanced because you are dealing with people’s health and the health care system that needs better outcomes for the public.”

— More to come…

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News and Meaghan Archer