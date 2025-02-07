Menu

February 8 – McGuire Financial

By The Staff QR Calgary
Posted February 7, 2025 12:34 pm
McGuire Financial
A DIFFERENT KIND OF FINANCIAL ADVICE. McGuire Financial
McGuire Financial, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.

Out there on the horizon is your future lifestyle called RETIREMENT. How do you get there exactly in today’s economy? What does that look like?

Join Glen Zacher of McGuire Financial on Talk To The Experts. For years, Glen has been providing clients with the ultimate financial strategy to secure their money safely with “The Bankers Secret.”

McGuire Financial has been servicing individuals, business owners, professionals and families since 2004. We have developed a unique approach to helping people find money that they’re currently losing unknowingly & unnecessarily. Whether you need to plan for retirement, eliminate your debt, grow your wealth ahead of inflation & protect your capital, we have the solutions you’re looking for. With our team of experts, we can provide real solutions that can help you today.

Visit https://mcguirefinancial.ca/ for more information.

