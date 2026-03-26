March 28 — Heart Fit Clinic

Heart Fit Clinic on Talk to the Experts at 11 a.m. on QR Calgary.There is always a right time to examine just where your health truly is. It’s time to contact the Heart Fit Clinic!
Ever had those spicy wings and experienced a bit of acid reflux, but didn’t overthink it? Did you know that people with acid reflux are more likely to have heart disease, abnormal heartbeats, plaque buildup in the arteries and reduced blood flow to the heart? Discover your risks with Heart Fit Clinic’s advanced screening methods, unmatched anywhere else, and enjoy proven reversal treatments! The Heart Fit Clinic is the world’s premier cardiac rehabilitation, heart attack, and stroke prevention centre.
Become the healthiest version of yourself!
Call now to book your free consultation today by calling 403-870-4348 or visiting https://heartfit.ca/
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