Arctic air stalls over B.C., temperatures expected to fall again next week

Send this page to someone via email

Cold weather conditions across the province will remain for many days with an Arctic high-pressure ridge centered over the B.C. Interior, Global BC meteorologists say.

Temperatures will be a touch milder Friday afternoon and into the weekend but will fall a few degrees early next week and through the remainder of the week, as more Arctic air surges southwards, explained chief meteorologist Mark Madryga.

View image in full screen Global SkyTracker

Madryga said some areas of the Lower Mainland received snow late on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

There was an accumulation of snow in mostly eastern sections of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley but no more accumulation is expected.