Arctic air stalls over B.C., temperatures expected to fall again next week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 6, 2025 7:40 pm
1 min read
More overnight snow across the Lower Mainland
Another overnight snowfall made for tricky conditions for drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver and another "snow day" for students. As Andrea Macpherson reports, this week's blast of winter weather is also being blamed for an uptick in car crashes in several south coast cities.
Cold weather conditions across the province will remain for many days with an Arctic high-pressure ridge centered over the B.C. Interior, Global BC meteorologists say.

Temperatures will be a touch milder Friday afternoon and into the weekend but will fall a few degrees early next week and through the remainder of the week, as more Arctic air surges southwards, explained chief meteorologist Mark Madryga.

Global SkyTracker

Madryga said some areas of the Lower Mainland received snow late on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

There was an accumulation of snow in mostly eastern sections of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley but no more accumulation is expected.

