Markham townhouse fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died and a woman was injured after a fire ripped through the garage and parts of a townhouse north of Toronto.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters rushed to a residence in a densely populated subdivision near Markham’s Pillar Rock Crescent and Hazelton Avenue area.

When firefighters arrived, they observed a large fire in the building’s garage, which appeared to have spread to the house. They could hear the sounds of a smoke alarm blaring as an injured woman met them in front of the home.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“One of the residents of this residence was out greeting the fire crew, she had some serious injuries that were sustained in the fire. She was treated by our crews. She also reported to us there was another resident of the home still inside,” Chris Nearing, City of Markham fire chief, said at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews fought “an aggressive interior attack” to get into the building, Nearing said, and found a man in the hallway near the kitchen. They were able to move him outside, where they tried to revive him. The resident succumbed to his injuries as a result of this fire, Nearing said.

Fire officials said the blaze was under control by mid-afternoon. The cause is not yet known.