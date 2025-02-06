Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Education

Edmonton Public School Board says union representing support staff has left bargaining table

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2025 3:04 pm
1 min read
The public school board employing thousands of striking school support workers says the union representing them has left the bargaining table. Union members and supporters picket for better education funding, and more classroom support in Edmonton, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. View image in full screen
The public school board employing thousands of striking school support workers says the union representing them has left the bargaining table. Union members and supporters picket for better education funding, and more classroom support in Edmonton, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The public school board employing thousands of striking school support workers says the union representing them has left the bargaining table.

Some 3,000 staff, from educational assistants to cafeteria workers, have been on picket lines since Jan. 13 over a wage dispute with the Edmonton Public School Board.

Superintendent Darrel Robertson says the division and union are far apart and that the union is focusing on raises that “far exceed the division’s ability to pay.”

He says the division has offered raises of 13.5 per cent spread over eight years, removing steps from the salary grid to accelerate wage progression and more training opportunities that would pay workers a premium.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has said the average education support worker in Alberta makes $34,500 per year, while educational assistants make $26,400 per year.

Union leaders say the job action is poised to grow as chapters across the province hold strike votes over the coming days.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

