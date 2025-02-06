B.C. woman who killed, dismembered ex-boyfriend gets life, no parole eligibility for 12 years

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details and may not be suitable for all readers. Discretion is advised.
A B.C. woman who was found guilty of killing her ex-boyfriend and then dismembering him and dumping his body parts around Vancouver Island has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 12 years.
Paris Laroche was convicted of the lesser charge of second-degree murder last July as well as interfering with a body. She was originally charged in March 2022 with first-degree murder.
Crown counsel had asked for parole eligibility to be set at 15 years while Laroche’s defence had asked for the minimum of 10 years.
Sidney Joseph Mantee, Laroche’s boyfriend, was initially reported missing in October 2020.
The couple was together for six years and were separated at the time of the murder but still sharing an apartment and sleeping in separate rooms.
At the trial, the court heard that Laroche bludgeoned 32-year-old Mantee with a hammer, then slit his throat while he slept. She then gutted and drained his body as if it were a deer carcass.
Laroche told undercover officers she heard an owl hooting early that morning, which she interpreted as a sign the time had come. Laroche, who was 24 at the time, had watched videos on how to gut animals and stored Mantee’s dismembered body in her freezer.
She then stuffed his remains in a backpack and disposed of him around Vancouver Island over several months.
On Thursday, the court heard that previously, Laroche had told police that Mantee berated her, hit her and choked her. She had told police that Mantee had also threatened to kill her and her friends if she left him.
Laroche also said that the evening before Mantee was killed, she had found that he had abused her cat and said that he had done it before.
During the trial last July, the court heard from Laroche’s former employer and friend Terrylynn Boyle who testified about a phone call with the accused following her arrest in 2022.
“I came right out and asked her if she had done it, and she said ‘Yes,’” Boyle told the court.
Mantee’s mother, Emma, read a victim impact statement in court last week.
She called Laroche a “mother’s worst nightmare” and said that her son’s death “tore (her) to pieces.”
“You are the most despicable person I’ve ever come across,” Mantee said.
“You did not make a victim out of me. You made me a stronger woman.”
She said her son is in a better place without Laroche and told her son’s former girlfriend that she is evil and has no heart.
-with files from Rumina Daya and Simon Little
