Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nanaimo woman who killed, dismembered boyfriend convicted of murder

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 6:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trial underway for Nanaimo woman accused of murdering ex-boyfriend'
Trial underway for Nanaimo woman accused of murdering ex-boyfriend
Warning: Disturbing content. A woman is on trial for first degree murder in B.C. Supreme Court accused of killing her former boyfriend and dumping his body parts around Nanaimo. Kylie Stanton reports. – Jan 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details and may not be suitable for all readers

A Nanaimo, B.C., woman has been convicted for killing her boyfriend before dismembering him and dumping his body parts around the city.

Paris Laroche was charged with first-degree murder, but convicted of the lesser charge of second-degree murder as well as interfering with a body on Friday.

The case involved the March 2020 death of Sidney Jospeh Mantee. He was reported missing in October of the same year.

At trial, the court heard from Laroche’s former employer and friend Terrylynn Boyle who testified about a phone call with the accused following her arrest in 2022.

Click to play video: 'Killer of Makayla Chang sentenced for murder'
Killer of Makayla Chang sentenced for murder

“I came right out and asked her if she had done it, and she said ‘Yes,’” Boyle told the court.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Boyle further testified that Laroche had said Mantee had threatened to kill her family and friends and thrown her cat against a wall.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“She just wanted him to go to sleep,” Boyle told the court. “She got on top of him with a hammer and hit him over the head.”

The court heard that Laroche killed Mantee with a hammer, then gutted and drained his body as if it were a deer carcass.

She then kept it in her fridge and taken pieces out to slowly dump them around Vancouver Island.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole for a minimum of 10 years.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices