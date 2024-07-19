Nanaimo woman who killed, dismembered boyfriend convicted of murder

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details and may not be suitable for all readers

A Nanaimo, B.C., woman has been convicted for killing her boyfriend before dismembering him and dumping his body parts around the city.

Paris Laroche was charged with first-degree murder, but convicted of the lesser charge of second-degree murder as well as interfering with a body on Friday.

The case involved the March 2020 death of Sidney Jospeh Mantee. He was reported missing in October of the same year.

At trial, the court heard from Laroche’s former employer and friend Terrylynn Boyle who testified about a phone call with the accused following her arrest in 2022.

“I came right out and asked her if she had done it, and she said ‘Yes,’” Boyle told the court.

Boyle further testified that Laroche had said Mantee had threatened to kill her family and friends and thrown her cat against a wall.

“She just wanted him to go to sleep,” Boyle told the court. “She got on top of him with a hammer and hit him over the head.”

The court heard that Laroche killed Mantee with a hammer, then gutted and drained his body as if it were a deer carcass.

She then kept it in her fridge and taken pieces out to slowly dump them around Vancouver Island.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole for a minimum of 10 years.