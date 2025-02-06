Leduc seeks to annex more county land as mayor says city at ‘pivotal moment’ due to growth

Send this page to someone via email

Like much of Alberta, the population of the city of Leduc — just south of Edmonton — continues to grow at a rapid rate and the municipality’s leaders are now seeking to acquire more land as a result.

In a news release posted to the City of Leduc’s website, city officials said city council has approved the submission of a notice of intent to annex land to the south and southeast of the city.

“Leduc is at a pivotal moment,” Mayor Bob Young said. “We have a responsibility to plan to accommodate growth pressures.

“By making intentional plans based on anticipated growth, we can avoid real-world negative impacts on residents — like higher housing prices or more costly infrastructure and service delivery.”

The notice of intent was approved by city council on Monday, and it was sent to officials with Leduc County, Alberta Municipal Affairs, the Land and Property Rights Tribunal and local authorities allowed to operate or provide services in the City of Leduc.

“Based on an evaluation of land supply, completed in 2023, the City of Leduc may require at least 38 quarter-sections of developable lands currently within the municipal boundary of Leduc County to accommodate Leduc’s projected growth through 2076,” the city said in a news release.

Leduc County officials issued a news release on Thursday in which they acknowledged Leduc County Mayor Tanni Doblanko received official notice of the city’s plans.

“We believe greater outcomes can be achieved through collaboration when both municipalities are equal partners at the table, which is something we will continue to advocate for as we navigate this process,” Doblanko said.

The city said it plans to conduct in-depth technical studies and to work closely with the County of Leduc to develop its application to annex more land.

The city also said it plans to consult with landowners in the county as well as with city residents.

“Working with Leduc County through this process is a priority for the city,” Young said.

“We look forward to connecting with county residents, city residents, and other stakeholders to share information and hear their feedback and ideas.”

Doblanko also emphasized the importance of all stakeholders working collaboratively to ensure the best outcome in the process.

“Planning together is always the right approach for everyone involved,” she said.

The City of Leduc noted that the Alberta government will make the final decision on any annexation plan.