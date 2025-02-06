‘Simply not viable’: Iconic restaurant closes as businesses struggle in uptown Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

Uptown Saint John, N.B., businesses have had to deal with many struggles recently: street closures due to construction, tough economic times and decreased foot traffic.

And it’s pushed a long-standing restaurant to close its doors.

Billy Grant, the owner of Billy’s Seafood, announced this week that the restaurant is shutting down after more than 30 years in business, saying he was doing so with “heavy hearts.”

“With major personal sacrifices, hard work, and our dedicated staff, our restaurant managed to weather major Market renovations, the loss of patio revenue due to the demolition and construction at 97 King, and the pandemic,” he wrote in a letter on Facebook.

“We have now realized that the business is simply not viable and must close effective immediately.”

Grant declined to speak with Global News.

But faithful patrons and community members who have fond memories of the restaurant are speaking out about the loss.

“It is definitely a tragic loss for the community of Saint John. Billy’s was a very well-respected, well-known restaurant in the area, a lot of memories,” Benjamin Bow said.

Gloria Halvorsen said the restaurant was a beloved tourist spot where cruise ship passengers often visited.

“It was a great little gathering spot, great spot just for a nice meal. You see the cruise ships come in just flocking to the place — it’s definitely going to be missed,” she said.

The executive director of the Uptown Saint John BIA, Nancy Tissington, said while recent upgrades and infrastructure renewal in the area was necessary, it was also detrimental to some businesses.

“We also need to be cognizant of the small businesses. We can’t lose them along the way,” she said.

Other businesses are feeling the pressure too. Jill Laskey, the owner of the Blue Pelican Bath and Body store, admits there’s anxiety among business owners.

“I don’t know what the future is going to hold for me,” Laskey said. “So, I do worry about it. I do stay up at night worrying about it. I think we all do.”

Darren Lavigne, the owner of the City Market Grocer, added that the economic landscape will continue to make the future uncertain.

“The cost of goods has gone up quite a bit so people are paying more. As for the restaurant industry, I would imagine it’s very difficult to bring your family out to eat at night. Everything is really expensive,” he said.

There is hope, however. Tissington said the BIA is focused on supporting the nine new businesses that have recently been added to the uptown area.