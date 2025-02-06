Menu

Crime

Vandalism spree leaves broken windows, ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti at McGill: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2025 8:46 am
1 min read
Police are investigating after a group allegedly smashed windows and graffitied the entrance to McGill University with the message, “Free Palestine.”

Montreal police say officers responded to calls at around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday reporting that people were breaking windows at McGill University.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says the suspects had already fled on foot by the time police arrived.

He says the graffiti was written on the Roddick Gates at the university’s Sherbrooke Street entrance.

Brabant says no arrests have been made.

The incident comes days after U.S. President Donald Trump floated a plan to take over Gaza and expel Palestinians, a suggestion rights groups say is tantamount to a call for ethnic cleansing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

