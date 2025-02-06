School and road closures in Manitoba on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

Highway closures:

None.

School closures:

Brandon School Division- Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools

Lake Shore School Division

Turtle Mountain School Division

Prairie Spirit School Division

DSFM-École La Source (Shilo), École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)

Rolling River School Division-colony schools are closed

All Southwest Horizon School Division schools are closed

Bus cancellations:

Brandon School Division-buses not operating outside the city of Brandon

Mountain View School Division

Beautiful Plains School Division

DSFM- École Saint-Lazare and École Jours de Plaine (Laurier)

Rolling River School Division-all buses

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.