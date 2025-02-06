Menu

Weather

School and road closures in Manitoba on Thursday

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted February 6, 2025 7:51 am
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

Highway closures:

None.

 

School closures:

  • Brandon School Division- Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools
  • Lake Shore School Division
  • Turtle Mountain School Division
  • Prairie Spirit School Division
  • DSFM-École La Source (Shilo), École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)
  • Rolling River School Division-colony schools are closed
  • All Southwest Horizon School Division schools are closed

 

Bus cancellations:

  • Brandon School Division-buses not operating outside the city of Brandon
  • Mountain View School Division
  • Beautiful Plains School Division
  • DSFM- École Saint-Lazare and École Jours de Plaine (Laurier)
  • Rolling River School Division-all buses

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.

24/7 snow clearing in Manitoba?

