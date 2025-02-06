School and road closures in Manitoba on Thursday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.
Highway closures:
None.
School closures:
- Brandon School Division- Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools
- Lake Shore School Division
- Turtle Mountain School Division
- Prairie Spirit School Division
- DSFM-École La Source (Shilo), École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)
- Rolling River School Division-colony schools are closed
- All Southwest Horizon School Division schools are closed
Bus cancellations:
- Brandon School Division-buses not operating outside the city of Brandon
- Mountain View School Division
- Beautiful Plains School Division
- DSFM- École Saint-Lazare and École Jours de Plaine (Laurier)
- Rolling River School Division-all buses
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.
