Canada

Firefighters rescue young deer from frozen river in Kamloops

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 7:13 pm
1 min read
Firefighters in Kamloops were called to perform an unusual rescue on the frozen Thompson River on Tuesday.
Firefighters in Kamloops were called to perform a river rescue on Tuesday in an event that was less Baywatch and more like Bambi-watch.

Kamloops Fire Rescue said witnesses called for help Tuesday morning when they spotted a deer who had become trapped on the icy surface of the frozen Thompson River.

The young deer was unable to maintain its footing and get itself off the ice.

Crews suited up and armed with rescue gear and ropes made their way out to the stranded animal.

They then roped the deer up and carefully slid it to the shore, where it bounded away apparently unharmed.

Firefighters are celebrating the rescue as a much-needed bit of good news, but say it’s also a good reminder that ice on the region’s rivers is extremely dangerous.

People should stay on the shore and keep their pets leashed up when nearby. Anyone who spots a pet or wild animal struggling on the ice should call firefighters for assistance and not attempt to perform a rescue themselves.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

