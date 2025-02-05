Menu

B.C. remains in grips of Arctic cold with temps set to go lower next week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 5:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cold spell continues in British Columbia'
Cold spell continues in British Columbia
Get ready for more cold temperatures on B.C.’s South Coast. And we might even see snow Wednesday evening. Chief meteorologist Mark Madryga has more.
B.C. remains in the grips of an Arctic ridge of high pressure as temperatures plummeted around the province.

On Wednesday morning, Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said Vancouver Airport unofficially recorded -8.8 C, within just 1/10 of a degree of the all-time record for Feb. 5.

Although daytime and nighttime readings across most of B.C. will rise slightly heading into the upcoming weekend, they will still be well below average for early February, and will likely drop several degrees again early next week, Madryga added.

As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the wind chill values read as below. The wind chill is a combination of wind and air temperatures.

B.C. remains in grips of Arctic cold with temps set to go lower next week - image View image in full screen
Global SkyTracker
Trending Now

Here is a look at the forecast lows for Prince George, Kelowna and Metro Vancouver heading into next week.

Story continues below advertisement
B.C. remains in grips of Arctic cold with temps set to go lower next week - image View image in full screen
Global SkyTracker
