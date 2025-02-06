N.S. couple looking for accountability after home floods from water main break

Send this page to someone via email

A couple in Kentville, N.S. is seeking accountability after their basement flooded following a water main break on their street.

Heather Kroezen and her partner live in their home and have tenants in the basement.

They were awoken just before midnight on Jan. 23 by their tenants, who told them their suite was being flooded with water.

“I panicked because we have two ladies who are in here with disabilities. So wondering what I’m going to do with them. Where they’re going to go?” said Kroezen.

The couple immediately called the town to repair what was identified as a water main break. However, even after the repair, that didn’t stop the deluge of water.

The home is right across from a large ditch where the water had collected before travelling through an abandoned culvert that runs directly under their property.

“It’s probably rotten. It’s very old, so its probably from before the building was made, so the water’s going in the culvert and around the culvert and just through the ground under the parking lot,” said Kroezen.

But now the question remains — who will cover the cost of repairs?

Kentville’s CAO explains the town does not own the abandoned culvert and is therefore not responsible for the damage.

Kroezen has since learned that the culvert is owned by the province.

“There’s absolutely no way that we can afford it. But the biggest thing is it’s not even about us, it’s about these people have been misplaced. They don’t have a home now,” said Kroezen.

