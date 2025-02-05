More issues for BC Ferries with cancellations from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay

Send this page to someone via email

For the third straight day, there are more BC Ferries cancellations on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.

Eight sailings, starting at 7 a.m., have been dropped due to mechanical issues with the Coastal Inspiration vessel.

Many sailings were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday due to the same problem.

People with reservations will be contacted about moving to alternative sailings.

BC Ferries said a modified schedule with an extra vessel had been added on Wednesday to help ease any disruptions.

2:11 BC Ferries introduce new lounge with $6 entrance fee

This news comes as sailings between Bowen Island and the mainland are cancelled until at least Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization said that due to a mechanical difficulty with the berth at Snug Cove on the island, all sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Snug Cove cannot operate as normal.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

BC Ferries said it is providing two complimentary 12-passenger water taxis to provide service but no vehicles can travel on those vessels.

A 38-passenger water taxi will also operate between Horseshoe Bay and Bowen Island from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.