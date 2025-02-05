Menu

Canada

More issues for BC Ferries with cancellations from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 11:46 am
1 min read
The BC Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration heads into the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal (not seen) on a cloudy day. View image in full screen
The BC Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration heads into the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal (not seen) on a cloudy day. Don Denton/CP
For the third straight day, there are more BC Ferries cancellations on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.

Eight sailings, starting at 7 a.m., have been dropped due to mechanical issues with the Coastal Inspiration vessel.

Many sailings were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday due to the same problem.

People with reservations will be contacted about moving to alternative sailings.

BC Ferries said a modified schedule with an extra vessel had been added on Wednesday to help ease any disruptions.

BC Ferries introduce new lounge with $6 entrance fee
This news comes as sailings between Bowen Island and the mainland are cancelled until at least Thursday morning.

The organization said that due to a mechanical difficulty with the berth at Snug Cove on the island, all sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Snug Cove cannot operate as normal.

BC Ferries said it is providing two complimentary 12-passenger water taxis to provide service but no vehicles can travel on those vessels.

A 38-passenger water taxi will also operate between Horseshoe Bay and Bowen Island from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

