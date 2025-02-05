Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Scheifele’s next goal puts him in Winnipeg Jets history books

By Paul Edmonds CJOB
Posted February 5, 2025 9:08 am
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky
Paul Edmonds Jets Report View image in full screen

It’s been rare of late for Mark Scheifele to not find the scoresheet in a game for the Winnipeg Jets, but Tuesday night was one of those occurrences.

With much anticipation leading up to the team’s return home before the 4 Nations break, and Scheifele on the cusp of delivering a franchise-record 329th goal, it seemed like the perfect spot for the stars to align and history to unfold.

Story continues below advertisement

As it sits, the record-setting will now need to wait until at least Friday, when the Jets next hit the ice, but what’s another few days or even a week or two when you’ve waited 14 years for an organizational goal-scoring milestone to be owned by a Winnipeg Jet?

And therein lies the most important part of the record that’s about to fall, as the further the Jets push on in Winnipeg, the more distant the franchise’s beginnings in Atlanta become.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In other words, when Scheifele officially surpasses Ilya Kovalchuk for the all-time goal-scoring record — they are currently tied with 328 — Winnipeg’s stamp on the franchise certainly becomes even more prominent.

For obvious reasons, it’s difficult to even acknowledge the previous history of the team, but respectfully, the annals of the former Atlanta Thrashers did make the move north from Georgia to Manitoba almost 15 years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

And the fact that a player like Scheifele – Winnipeg’s first-ever draft pick and exclusively a Jet for 852 games and counting — is about to top the list for career goals speaks to the ownership this city has now secured of the team and vice versa.

It’s simple: Winnipeg Jets records are now being owned by Winnipeg Jets — and that is significant.

Sure, Mark Scheifele didn’t score a goal Tuesday night to break the record but the next time he does, it will probably be one of the most important goals in the franchise’s history to find the scoresheet.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets – January 30'
John Shannon on the Jets – January 30
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices