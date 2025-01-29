ANALYSIS: Remembering the Jets trade that keeps on giving

It was four years ago this month that the Winnipeg Jets parted ways with Patrik Laine. It was a difficult transaction for many reasons, as he was a fan favourite and an offensive weapon, and it was during COVID-19.

But Laine wanted out, and for the Jets’ organization since, it’s been a trade that keeps on giving.

Story continues below advertisement

Since that original January 2021 day, the Jets have parlayed Laine’s move into acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois, and then subsequently into Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari – all of whom have become vital pieces to the Jets’ first-place standing this season.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

And if you weren’t paying attention on Tuesday night, it was Vilardi who helped pace the Jets to a 4-1 win over Laine’s new team, the Montreal Canadiens, with two assists, while Kupari chipped in with a goal and Iafallo another solid fourth-line effort.

Laine, for the record, was held off the scoresheet.

Looking back, what that trade did was eventually provide Winnipeg with more depth up front, a variety of talents that complement others and a more cohesive group altogether.

And the results speak for themselves as the Jets have won more games in the last two seasons – this one included – than any other team in the NHL. And they’re not only sitting atop the entire league standings but are also starting to run away with their division.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, Laine may again hit 40 goals in his career in a season and, respectfully, he’s battled through some personal issues, but since the trade, in combination with dealing Dubois, the Jets are a better team.

Of course, Vilardi, Kupari and Iafallo will all need new contracts at the end of this season, especially Iafallo, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent. But in hindsight, the last four years post-Laine have worked out well for the Jets.

In other words, it’s the trade that just keeps giving. Beyond this season and perhaps over a few more for Winnipeg, it might yet still have a little more to give.