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Sports

Winnipeg Jets sign forward Lucas Wahlin to 1-year, 2-way contract

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2026 7:13 pm
1 min read
St. Thomas forward Lucas Wahlin skates to the puck against Minnesota State during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig). View image in full screen
St. Thomas forward Lucas Wahlin skates to the puck against Minnesota State during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig). AP Photo/Craig Lassig
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The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Lucas Wahlin to a one-year, two-way contract, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

The deal for the 2026-27 season carries an average annual value of US$850,000 in the NHL.

Wahlin will spend the remainder of this season with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose on an amateur tryout contract.

Wahlin, 24, played 36 games for the University of St. Thomas this season, recording 39 points (21 goals, 18 assists) and 41 penalty minutes.

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The forward from Woodbury, Minn., appeared in 137 career games for the Tommies and posted 131 points (56 goals, 75 assists) and 159 penalty minutes. He had been captain of the team since 2023-24.

The Jets, who entered Wednesday five points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference, next host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

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