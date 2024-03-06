Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Mark Scheifele on track to rewrite Winnipeg Jets’ record books

By Paul Edmonds CJOB
Posted March 6, 2024 8:40 am
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit
Paul Edmonds Jets Report View image in full screen

A quick check of the Winnipeg Jets’ historical records won’t show Mark Scheifele residing atop any of the categories. But when it comes to offence and the various departments related to scoring, it’s only a matter of time before he’s the front-runner.

Entering Tuesday night’s 60th game of the season, Scheifele found himself second overall on three distinct lists in the team’s annals, sitting within striking distance of a pair of those records, including most points.

Story continues below advertisement

With an assist on Kyle Connor’s team-leading 26th goal in their loss to Seattle on Tuesday, Scheifele recorded his 700th career point — a milestone only bettered, and for likely only a short period to come — by former captain Blake Wheeler.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

During his tenure with the Jets, Wheeler totalled 812 points in 897 games, while Scheifele sits just 112 points in arrears but with 119 fewer games played.

Story continues below advertisement

And with the 30-year-old Scheifele on yet another point-per-game pace this season — which could be his seventh in the last eight years — he’ll not only blow past Wheeler in short order, but put the points record so far out of reach that it might not be touched for decades, never mind years.

A quick calculation has Scheifele being 65 points ahead of Wheeler by the time he’s played the same number of games in a Jets uniform — and probably with a few other franchise records smashed by his stick too — long before he gets there.

Now, understandably there’s been a lot of numbers to chew on in this discussion, but the bottom line is this: Mark Scheifele will eventually be Winnipeg’s all-time leading scorer well before he’s done playing — and not only will not be close, it might not be unattainable for anyone to supersede.

Now he’s not there yet, historically, but that assist Tuesday night for point number 700 of his career got him one notch closer to the very top of the list.

Click to play video: 'Where do the Jets Stand in Winnipeg?'
Where do the Jets Stand in Winnipeg?
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices