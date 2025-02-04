Comrie records first shutout in almost two years as Winnipeg Jets blank Carolina 3-0

Send this page to someone via email

With a long break for the Four Nations Faceoff looming, the Winnipeg Jets continue to play some of their best hockey of the season.

The latest example was a 3-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night in which their second power play unit scored twice and backup goalie Eric Comrie earned his first shutout since Mar. 25, 2023, extending the Jets’ winning streak to seven games.

Carolina was given the game’s first power play when the Jets were called for having too many men on the ice and thought they opened the scoring at the 15:37 mark.

Jackson Blake’s shot beat Eric Comrie through a crowd but Winnipeg challenged the play, believing there was goalie interference on the play. Replays showed Mikko Rantanen entering the crease and making contact with Comrie’s stick, impeding his ability to make a save, so the goal was taken off the board. Winnipeg then killed the remainder of the penalty.

Story continues below advertisement

With 1:05 to go in the first, Dmitry Orlov was called for tripping, pitting Carolina’s league-best penalty kill against Winnipeg’s top-ranked power play, and it didn’t take long for the Jets to win that battle.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alex Iafallo made a nice move along the wall to create some space for himself before sending a pass to Nino Niederreiter for a one-timer that beat Pyotr Kochetkov with 42 seconds to go in the first.

Carolina nearly tied it with a late flurry but Comrie stood tall as Winnipeg carried a 1-0 lead and a 12-8 edge in shots on goal into the second.

The Hurricanes received their second penalty of the night 2:12 into the second when Taylor Hall was called for hooking, and once again Winnipeg’s second power play unit took care of business.

A shot by Cole Perfetti was blocked by Orlov but the puck bounced to Neal Pionk as Orlov slid out of the picture. With lots of time and space, he walked in and walloped a slapshot over the shoulder of Kochetkov to make it 2-0.

Just 27 seconds later, Carolina got a power play when Parker Ford was called for tripping, his first NHL penalty. Rantanen almost scored but his attempt hit the post and sat loose in the crease for a moment before the Jets cleared it to safety.

Story continues below advertisement

With 51 seconds remaining in Ford’s penalty, the Hurricanes had six players on the ice and were assessed a bench minor. Winnipeg’s top PP unit actually got to see the ice after the 4-on-4 expired but couldn’t get anything set up.

Carolina wound up outshooting the Jets 12-6 in the second but Winnipeg carried their 2-0 lead into the third.

The game rolled along with not a whole lot happening but with six minutes left and a delayed penalty to Carolina pending, Vladislav Namestnikov scored to make it 3-0. However, upon review it was deemed that he kicked the puck in so the goal was waved off. Winnipeg did not score on the ensuing power play.

Winnipeg had a second goal waved off just over two minutes later. Rasmus Kupari got into the blue paint before jamming home a rebound past Kochetkov. It didn’t seem like Kupari impeded Kochetkov but the goal was immediately waved off for goalie interference. The Jets decided to challenge the play and upon review, the call was overturned, giving Kupari his fifth goal of the season.

The only thing left to determine at that point was whether Comrie could get to the finish line with the clean sheet, and he did for his third career shutout by making 29 saves in the win.

Winnipeg will play their final game before the Four Nations Faceoff Friday against the Islanders.