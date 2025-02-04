Menu

Crime

3 Nova Scotia care workers charged with fraud, accused of stealing from client

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 3:21 pm
1 min read
The Amherst Police Department said three staff members were charged after a 13-month investigation.
The Amherst Police Department said three staff members were charged after a 13-month investigation. www.amherst.ca
Police in Amherst, N.S., say three care workers have been charged with fraud over $5,000 after being accused of stealing from a woman they were assigned to aid.

In a Tuesday release, the Amherst Police Department said the three staff members were charged after a 13-month investigation.

The victim, who has Lou Gehrig’s disease, initially reported the theft to police in November 2023.

“The victim, who cannot move, requires several hours of care each day from a variety of care workers,” police wrote. “The victim was provided with government funding to allow her to stay in her home.”

The woman discovered a large amount of money had gone missing from her bank account. Police said the investigation revealed the staff members had taken the money to cover hours they had allegedly worked.

“The investigation indicated there were discrepancies between the hours of work reported and the actual hours that had been worked,” police added.

Clara Harvey, 29, Stacy Leblanc, 41, and Gracie Meisner, 20, have all been charged.

They were arrested in December 2024 and appeared in court this week. All three adjourned their pleas, according to police, and will appear in court again March 17.

