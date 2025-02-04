3 Nova Scotia care workers charged with fraud, accused of stealing from client

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Amherst, N.S., say three care workers have been charged with fraud over $5,000 after being accused of stealing from a woman they were assigned to aid.

In a Tuesday release, the Amherst Police Department said the three staff members were charged after a 13-month investigation.

The victim, who has Lou Gehrig’s disease, initially reported the theft to police in November 2023.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The victim, who cannot move, requires several hours of care each day from a variety of care workers,” police wrote. “The victim was provided with government funding to allow her to stay in her home.”

The woman discovered a large amount of money had gone missing from her bank account. Police said the investigation revealed the staff members had taken the money to cover hours they had allegedly worked.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation indicated there were discrepancies between the hours of work reported and the actual hours that had been worked,” police added.

Clara Harvey, 29, Stacy Leblanc, 41, and Gracie Meisner, 20, have all been charged.

They were arrested in December 2024 and appeared in court this week. All three adjourned their pleas, according to police, and will appear in court again March 17.