Video shows dog left tied to pole in Ontario park, police search for owner

York Regional Police say they are searching for a suspect vehicle after a dog was left tied to a pole at an Ontario park.

Police said officers were called to a dog park near Lake Drive South and Robert Street in Georgina, Ont., on Sunday morning for a reported animal complaint.

Investigators said they found what appears to be a cane corso breed of dog tied to a pole.

They said the dog did not appear to be in distress and had no visible injuries.

View image in full screen Photo of the dog found at an Ontario park. York Regional Police

A surveillance video released by police shows a black pickup truck driving into frame. After the truck is put into park, a suspect is seen walking the dog on a leash to the other side, where it is tied to a pole, police said.

The suspect is then seen walking back to the truck with the dog still in the same spot where it was left. The video shows the suspect getting back into the vehicle and driving away.

The dog was taken to Georgina Animal Shelter and Adoption Centre to get necessary care and attention, police said.

The animal shelter in Georgina said the dog has now been named Winter.

Police have described the suspect vehicle as a black pickup truck with a quad cab, a black roof track that extends to the rear of the truck, and dark rims.