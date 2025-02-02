Manitoba Merv predicts early spring in annual Groundhog Day forecast

Send this page to someone via email

An early spring is on the way — that is, if you believe Manitoba’s favourite puppet prognosticator on Groundhog Day.

Manitoba Merv, the furry forecaster at Oak Hammock Marsh, didn’t see his shadow, which traditionally means an early spring.

Merv may be a fictional groundhog, but officials at the marsh say lots of Manitobans are excited to learn about his prediction each year — but there’s a catch.

“If we have six more weeks of winter, that puts us to mid-March,” said Oak Hammock’s Jacques Bourgeois, “and early spring in Manitoba is mid-March, so technically Merv can’t be wrong.”

Despite that — or maybe because of it — Merv has bragging rights over some of his counterparts in other provinces, Bourgeois said.

“I know there’s been some research done in the past, and actually he is the most accurate groundhog in Canada. That’s a pretty good title for a little plush groundhog.”

Oak Hammock Marsh is always happy to talk about Groundhog Day, which just happens to coincide with World Wetlands Day. Bourgeois said the public interest in Merv’s annual prediction is a great opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of wetlands.

Wetlands are home to a host of wildlife, including one returning creature that actually signifies the beginning of spring – and it’s not a groundhog.

“We all know here in Manitoba, the first goose is the one that announces the real arrival of spring,” Bourgeois says.