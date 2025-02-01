Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Bridging the gap: Alberta-based aGRO Systems connects craft breweries and ranchers

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted February 1, 2025 8:28 pm
2 min read
Feed gets dumped by a skid-steer for pigs View image in full screen
An Alberta company is working to reduce waste and costs for Alberta producers. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Since 2018, one Alberta-based company has been working with craft breweries in Calgary to prevent spent grain from ending up in landfills or being under utilized at composting facilities.

Instead, aGRO Systems which was founded by Victoria Ross takes that grain and provides it to local ranchers as a protein rich feed additive for livestock.

“Spent grain itself in its wet form is only like five to six per cent crude protein,” explained Ross. “But if you dry it down to its whole form, then it would be about 25 per cent crude protein, whereas most cattle are for instance finished on 12 to 13 per cent.”

As a way to reduce waste and costs associated with ranching, Ross was inspired by her father John Ross, who, in order to keep their own ranch afloat, took on a second job to make ends meet.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I started working on the original concept of aGRO back in university, I actually was really alarmed to learn that nearly 50 per cent of Canadian farmers need an off-farm job,” Ross said. “So wanting to find different products, services, methods of farming and ranching, collaborating that would allow these farmers and ranchers to eliminate the necessity of that job.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

88 Brewing is one of the 33 Calgary-based breweries aGRO Systems works with. Since the beginning, Brendan Barnett says the idea of reducing their carbon footprint by working with Ross was a no-brainer.

“It’s been amazing for us,” said Barnett. “It’s kind of rare that you get 100-per cent win-win. Where it’s not really even a business partnership, she (Ross) just helps us, and we help her, and it’s totally synergistic.”

Trending Now

In 2024, aGRO Systems ensured more than seven million pounds of spent grain didn’t end up in landfills or compost facilities, 660,000 pounds of which was comprised by 88 Brewing — bringing the overall total to more than 50 million pounds since they began in June of 2018.

In the future, Ross hopes to expand the benefits of their work for farmers and ranchers by further reducing costs associated with bringing their products to Alberta consumers.

“We’re hoping within the next two years to have what we’re gonna call the ‘Little Farm Store’,” Ross said. “So every farmer and rancher that’s been working in our network, we’re gonna try and give them a channel to actually sell their products.”

Story continues below advertisement

For breweries and agriculture producers in other parts of the province who wish they could access the services aGRO Systems provide, they’re in luck. Ross hopes to offer their services to breweries and ranchers in and around Edmonton this summer.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices