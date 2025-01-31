Trump tariffs still coming Saturday, White House says after ‘false’ report

Send this page to someone via email

The White House said a Friday report that U.S. President Donald Trump was delaying new tariffs on Canada and Mexico by a month is “false,” and said the tariffs are still set to go ahead starting Saturday.

Reuters reported earlier Friday, citing three people “familiar with the planning,” that Trump would announce the long-promised 25 per cent tariffs would begin on March 1 and include a process for Canada and Mexico to seek specific exemptions for certain imports.

“I saw that report and it is false,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters when asked about it.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I was just with the president in the Oval Office, and I can confirm that tomorrow, the Feb. 1 deadline that President Trump put into place in a statement several weeks ago, continues. The president will be implementing tomorrow a 25 per cent tariff on Mexico and 25 per cent tariffs on Canada, and a 10 per cent tariff on China.”

Story continues below advertisement

Trump said as much in the Oval Office Thursday evening, adding he would decide by the end of the day if Canadian oil imports to the U.S. would be exempted.

Leavitt wouldn’t say if Trump had made a decision on that front Friday.

“I don’t have an update or readout for you on exemptions, but those tariffs will be for public consumption in about 24 hours, tomorrow, so you can read them then,” she said.

More to come…