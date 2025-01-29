Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

As Trump tariff threat looms, Joly to meet with Rubio in D.C.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2025 7:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Committee meets to figure out plan of action as U.S. tariff deadline looms'
Committee meets to figure out plan of action as U.S. tariff deadline looms
WATCH: Committee meets to figure out plan of action as U.S. tariff deadline looms
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is back in Washington, D.C., Wednesday to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as Canada faces the threat of devastating tariffs landing as early as Saturday.

Joly said Monday that she still believes diplomacy can fend off President Donald Trump’s plan to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board duties.

Joly spoke with Rubio by phone last week and described the new secretary of state as a “good interlocutor.”

Click to play video: 'Donald Trump threatens Canada, Mexico with 25% tariffs by Feb. 1'
Donald Trump threatens Canada, Mexico with 25% tariffs by Feb. 1
Trending Now

This will be Joly’s fifth visit to the U.S. since last November’s presidential election.

Story continues below advertisement

Joly has met with multiple American lawmakers to talk about how the duties would damage the economies of both countries, and to share information about Canada’s $1.3 billion border plan, implemented in response to Trump’s tariff threats.

Ottawa has prepared multiple options for retaliatory tariffs, depending on what Trump ultimately does.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices