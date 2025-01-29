As Trump tariff threat looms, Joly to meet with Rubio in D.C.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is back in Washington, D.C., Wednesday to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as Canada faces the threat of devastating tariffs landing as early as Saturday.

Joly said Monday that she still believes diplomacy can fend off President Donald Trump’s plan to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board duties.

Joly spoke with Rubio by phone last week and described the new secretary of state as a “good interlocutor.”

3:38 Donald Trump threatens Canada, Mexico with 25% tariffs by Feb. 1

This will be Joly’s fifth visit to the U.S. since last November’s presidential election.

Story continues below advertisement

Joly has met with multiple American lawmakers to talk about how the duties would damage the economies of both countries, and to share information about Canada’s $1.3 billion border plan, implemented in response to Trump’s tariff threats.

Ottawa has prepared multiple options for retaliatory tariffs, depending on what Trump ultimately does.