Trudeau warns of ‘forceful’ response if Trump pulls trigger on tariffs

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned the United States of a “forceful but reasonable immediate response” as the clock ticks down on tariffs on Canadian goods expected to come from the U.S. this Saturday.

A day before that looming measure, Trudeau is meeting with the newly formed Canada-U.S. relations council in Toronto on Friday.

In his opening remarks before the meeting, Trudeau said Canada is in a “critical moment” as U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on his threat Thursday, saying that a 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from Canada and Mexico will be imposed on Saturday.

“If the president does choose to implement any tariffs against Canada, we’re ready with a response — a purposeful, forceful but reasonable immediate response,” Trudeau said.

“It’s not what we want but if he moves forward, we will also act,” he added. “We’re ready for whatever scenario comes forward.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, Trump said the tariffs “may or may not rise with time” and he will decide if they would include oil.

He said the tariffs will be announced “for a number of reasons,” including the flow of migrants and fentanyl as well as “very big deficits” in trade with Canada and Mexico.

Trudeau said his government has responded to the issues that are motivating Trump to consider applying tariffs.

He pointed to the $1.3 billion border plan that was announced last month as part of the fall economic statement, among other measures to strengthen security at the U.S.-Canada border.

That border plan includes a joint strike force and an “around the clock” aerial surveillance unit for ports of entry.

A trio of federal cabinet ministers are in Washington, D.C., Friday making a last-ditch attempt to avert the tariffs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Public Safety Minister David McGuinty and Immigration Minister Marc Miller are all in the U.S. capital, making a final diplomatic push to convince Republican lawmakers and Trump’s team to sway the president.

Meanwhile, an urgent meeting of the Committee of Internal Trade, which is made up of premiers and officials under the terms of the Canadian Free Trade Agreement, is also taking place in Toronto Friday.

Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand is hosting that meeting with provincial trade ministers to discuss proposals of lifting trade barriers between provinces.

“We know there are things we can do to increase Canada’s competitiveness and effectiveness in a more complex world and moving forward on internal trade with new energy is something that this council has been directly encouraging us and responsible for us doing,” Trudeau said.

The threat of tariffs that was first made by Trump in late November has Canadian industries and businesses across the country concerned.

Trudeau said Canada “could be facing difficult times in the coming days and weeks” but he reassured Canadians that all levels of government will have Canadians’ backs.

Trudeau has previously vowed that Canada’s response to Trump’s tariffs “will be robust and rapid and measured, but very strong.”

He has also said that he backs “the principle of dollar-for-dollar matching tariffs.”

–with files from The Canadian Press