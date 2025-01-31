Menu

Crime

B.C. woman guilty of killing, dismembering her boyfriend to be sentenced

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 31, 2025 12:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Verdict in death and dismemberment murder trial of young Nanaimo woman'
Verdict in death and dismemberment murder trial of young Nanaimo woman
It was decision day in court for Paris Laroche, a young Nanaimo woman charged with the death and dismemberment of her boyfriend. And a warning, details may be disturbing to some viewers. Rumina Daya reports – Jul 19, 2024
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details and may not be suitable for all readers. Discretion is advised.

A woman who was found guilty of killing her boyfriend and then dismembering him and dumping his body parts around Vancouver Island is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

Last July, Paris Laroche was convicted of the lesser charge of second-degree murder as well as interfering with a body. She was originally charged in March 2022 with first-degree murder.

Sidney Joseph Mantee, Laroche’s boyfriend, was initially reported missing in October 2020.

At the trial, the court heard that Laroche bludgeoned Mantee with a hammer, then slit his throat while he slept. She then gutted and drained his body as if it were a deer carcass.

Laroche told undercover officers she heard an owl hooting early that morning – essentially a sign that the time had come. Laroche, who was 24 at the time, had watched videos on how to gut animals, and stored Mantee’s dismembered body in her freezer.

She then stuffed his remains in a backpack and disposed of him around Vancouver Island over several months.

