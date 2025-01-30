Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign linebacker Jonathan Jones

See more sharing options

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers got an early jump on free agency on Thursday.

The Bombers signed linebacker Jonathan Jones to a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old was just released by the Toronto Argonauts earlier this month after three seasons with the Boatmen.

Jones only played 12 games last year, missing the final five regular season games and playoffs after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. Jones has three career interceptions and eight sacks in 36 CFL contests.

He started games at both the middle linebacker and weak-side linebacker spots with the Argos.

The Bombers already re-signed linebackers Tony Jones and Kyrie Wilson, but veteran linebacker Adam Bighill won’t be offered a new contract.

The CFL’s free agency communication window opens on Sunday where players can start negotiating with other teams, but they can’t actually sign a new contract until free agency begins on February 11.