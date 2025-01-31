Sum 41 Reflects on Final Tour: Overcoming struggles and receiving the Key to the City of Ajax

Send this page to someone via email

Casey-Jo from 102.1 The Edge in Toronto sits down for a reflective interview with Sum 41’s Cone (Jason McCaslin) and Dave Baksh, as they share their thoughts on the band’s final tour and the bittersweet emotions that come with saying goodbye. They discuss the emotional challenges of closing out a career that’s been their entire lives, with a nod to their early days of grinding through Canada to gain recognition. While still processing the end, Cone laughs about the craziness of touring—like being busted for a fake ID at a London, Ontario venue—and how, despite offers to continue, the band is ready to call it quits. As they near their last show, Cone humorously reveals that he was surprised by the honor of the City of Ajax renaming a street after the band, along with talks of receiving a Key to the City.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Here are some photos from the January 28, 2025 Tour of the Setting Sum show at Scotiabank Arena

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Deryck Whibley from the Canadian rock band Sum 41. Joanna Glezakos

View image in full screen Sum 41 band members Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker play on stage during the Tour of the Setting Sum show at Scotiabank Arena 2025.

View image in full screen Crowd shot of body surfers at the Sum 41 show in January 2025. Joanna Glezakos