Sum 41 Reflects on Final Tour: Overcoming struggles and receiving the Key to the City of Ajax

Casey-Jo from 102.1 The Edge in Toronto sits down for a reflective interview with Sum 41’s Cone (Jason McCaslin) and Dave Baksh, as they share their thoughts on the band’s final tour and the bittersweet emotions that come with saying goodbye. They discuss the emotional challenges of closing out a career that’s been their entire lives, with a nod to their early days of grinding through Canada to gain recognition. While still processing the end, Cone laughs about the craziness of touring—like being busted for a fake ID at a London, Ontario venue—and how, despite offers to continue, the band is ready to call it quits. As they near their last show, Cone humorously reveals that he was surprised by the honor of the City of Ajax renaming a street after the band, along with talks of receiving a Key to the City.
Here are some photos from the January 28, 2025 Tour of the Setting Sum show at Scotiabank Arena
