Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Sum 41 Reflects on Final Tour: Overcoming struggles and receiving the Key to the City of Ajax

By Catherine Ferguson Global News
Posted January 31, 2025 11:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sum 41 reflects on their final tour and upcoming farewells'
Sum 41 reflects on their final tour and upcoming farewells
Casey-Jo from 102.1 The Edge sits down with Sum 41 during their Tour of the Setting Sum show in Toronto, Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Casey-Jo from 102.1 The Edge in Toronto sits down for a reflective interview with Sum 41’s Cone (Jason McCaslin) and Dave Baksh, as they share their thoughts on the band’s final tour and the bittersweet emotions that come with saying goodbye. They discuss the emotional challenges of closing out a career that’s been their entire lives, with a nod to their early days of grinding through Canada to gain recognition. While still processing the end, Cone laughs about the craziness of touring—like being busted for a fake ID at a London, Ontario venue—and how, despite offers to continue, the band is ready to call it quits. As they near their last show, Cone humorously reveals that he was surprised by the honor of the City of Ajax renaming a street after the band, along with talks of receiving a Key to the City.

 

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Here are some photos from the January 28, 2025 Tour of  the Setting Sum show at Scotiabank Arena

Story continues below advertisement
Deryck Whibley from Sum 41 View image in full screen
Deryck Whibley from the Canadian rock band Sum 41. Joanna Glezakos
Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker View image in full screen
Sum 41 band members Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker play on stage during the Tour of the Setting Sum show at Scotiabank Arena 2025.
Trending Now

 

Sum 41 crowd shot Scotiabank Arena January 2025 View image in full screen
Crowd shot of body surfers at the Sum 41 show in January 2025. Joanna Glezakos

 

Advertisement

Sponsored content

AdChoices