Crime

B.C. woman pleads guilty in Langley human trafficking operation

By Simon Little & Christa Dao Global News
Posted January 30, 2025 4:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman charged with human trafficking in Langley'
Woman charged with human trafficking in Langley
RELATED: A woman has been charged with human trafficking in Langley after an investigation spanning nearly a year. As Aaron McArthur reports, RCMP say the investigation is complex, and it's not over yet – Dec 21, 2023
A B.C. woman has pleaded guilty to more than a dozen charges related to a human trafficking investigation.

Jennifer Lynn Stephens entered 17 guilty pleas in New Westminster Law Courts on Thursday to offences between January 2022 and January 2023, connected to human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of minors.

Stephens showed little emotion as the charges against her were read aloud.

Click to play video: 'Only 4 in 10 human trafficking cases saw charges laid in past decade: StatCan'
Only 4 in 10 human trafficking cases saw charges laid in past decade: StatCan

Police arrested Stephens after one of her victims called 911 from a gas station near a hotel in the Township of Langley in March, 2023.

The gas station attendant told police that a distressed and injured woman had come in and asked to call the police.

Responding officers were directed to the nearby hotel, starting an investigation that ultimately led them to Stephens.

She was charged in December 2023, with offences including assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and receiving the material benefit of trafficking a person under the age of 18.

Stephens remains in custody pending a sentencing hearing.

