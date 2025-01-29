Alberta premier defends COVID-19 report, unsure which recommendations to take

See more sharing options

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she’s not sure which recommendations from a controversial new COVID-19 report her government will implement.

Doctors have slammed the $2-million review by a government-appointed panel that calls for limits on COVID-19 vaccines and for health professionals not to be punished for promoting alternative treatments.

Smith says critics of the report are trying to control the narrative and that she doesn’t want to see “contrarian voices” shut out when reviewing pandemic response measures.

She says getting those perspectives is needed in order to make good decisions.

2:03 Alberta’s COVID-19 report sparks anti-science concern in medical community

Alberta Medical Association president Dr. Shelley Duggan, as well as the Canadian Medical Association, have said the report is anti-science and spreads misinformation.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange’s office previously declined to say whether the provincial government will follow through on the report’s recommendations.

— More to come…