Politics

Alberta premier defends COVID-19 report, unsure which recommendations to take

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2025 6:09 pm
1 min read
A report quietly released in Alberta is calling on the province to halt the use of the COVID-19 vaccine. The review was commissioned by Premier Danielle Smith's government in the fall of 2022 and was published on Friday. As Heather Yourex-West reports, critics have been quick to push back.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she’s not sure which recommendations from a controversial new COVID-19 report her government will implement.

Doctors have slammed the $2-million review by a government-appointed panel that calls for limits on COVID-19 vaccines and for health professionals not to be punished for promoting alternative treatments.

Smith says critics of the report are trying to control the narrative and that she doesn’t want to see “contrarian voices” shut out when reviewing pandemic response measures.

She says getting those perspectives is needed in order to make good decisions.

Alberta Medical Association president Dr. Shelley Duggan, as well as the Canadian Medical Association, have said the report is anti-science and spreads misinformation.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange’s office previously declined to say whether the provincial government will follow through on the report’s recommendations.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

