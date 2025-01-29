More desserts linked to salmonella probe of mini pastries recalled

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says its investigation into mini pastries linked to a salmonella outbreak has led to the recall of more desserts made by the same manufacturer in Italy.

The federal agency says Effe T. brand lemon delight and tartlet with forest fruits were distributed in Ontario.

The CFIA says there has been one reported illness associated with the desserts that are being sent to a lab for further testing to confirm the link to a salmonella outbreak that sickened 61 people in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

The sweets have the same Italian manufacturer, Sweet Cream, and Quebec-based importer, Piu Che Dolci Inc., as the mini pastries that were recalled on Jan. 18.

Euro Harvest Wholesale Bakery was also listed as one of the distributors on Wednesday’s recall notice.

The best before dates on the lemon delights and tartlets are December 11, 2025.

Salmonella can result in severe and potentially deadly infections, particularly for children, pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, cramps and diarrhea.

Those who are feeling sick after eating the recalled products are told to contact a health-care provider.